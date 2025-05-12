Parents arrested after twin infants were found with 'severe' rat bites, police say

A South Carolina couple was arrested and their children were taken away after police investigated a call about a 6-month-old girl found in a bloody cradle.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the single-wide residence of Akayla Bearden on D and M Drive after she reported that she found her infant daughter covered in blood on Friday.

The parents admitted that they had an ongoing issue with field rats for several months at the residence but had continued living there with their children.

Deputies said they found rat bite marks on the infant's arms, head, face, and ears. She was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to a WSPA-TV report.

Police said that when they questioned the mother and her husband, Justin Bearden, they discovered more bite marks on the feet of the girl's twin brother.

Three of their children were placed into the custody of the Department of Social Services.

The couple, both 24 years old, were charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Police said the hospitalized infant would remain at the medical center for a few days but did not indicate what her condition was.

A report about the harrowing incident can be viewed on WSPA's YouTube account.

