Woman who shot and killed prominent pastor outside of Memphis bar reveals details about argument that led to altercation

More details are being revealed about the shocking gunshot death of a prominent pastor outside of a Memphis, Tennessee, bar.

Community leaders mourned the death of Pastor Ricky Floyd, who was killed at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot outside of Momma’s Bar and Kitchen on March 12.

'She was well within her right to defend her life because her life was absolutely in danger.'

Floyd was active in the community and had previously appeared on Fox News to speak out against lax criminal enforcement policies.

Attorneys for Samantha Marion, the woman who shot Floyd, told WREG-TV the circumstances that led to the shooting. Marion claimed that she had met a man named Steven Newsom at the bar, and they got into an argument with the pastor.

“At the other corner of that elbow was Reverend Floyd,” said attorney John Keith Perry. “She had, prior to that evening, never met Reverend Floyd.”

Perry said they got into an intense debate over the Bible because Marion had questioned him for being a pastor at a bar at that time of night.

“Reverend Floyd evidently had some, I call them tracts, but the small magazine publication, that are of a religious nature, and passes them to the people that are at the bar,” Perry added.

Marion claims she got the better of the pastor in debate and that he stormed out of the bar with his tracts.

“What was said exactly is not remembered by everybody, but there was no kind of a threat. Or ‘I’ll see you in the parking lot’ or anything like that,” Perry added.

He said that outside of the bar, Newsom tried to get between Marion and the pastor but that Floyd threw him to the ground.

This is when Marion started recording on her phone and captured the last moments of Floyd's life. The video shows the pastor stomping toward Marion, and she can be heard warning him before he grabs her phone and throws it to the ground.

Moments later, she shot him several times.

“She was well within her rights to stand there in a parking lot, well within her rights to video the license plate of a man that just assaulted a friend of hers and her,” said Kevin Massey, the woman's other attorney. “And she was well within her right to defend her life because her life was absolutely in danger.”

Footage from Marion's cell phone can be viewed on the news video report from WREG on YouTube.

