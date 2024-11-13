What really happened in the shocking state raid, killing of beloved Peanut the squirrel? Turns out the government was wrong.

Peanut — the internet sensation squirrel — was taken from his home in New York by state officials in what the pet's owner has declared to be an act of government overreach. The beloved squirrel that took the internet by storm was then killed by government officials. Details are starting to leak as to what really happened during the shocking state raid and killing of a family's cherished pet.

Timeline of shocking state raid for a squirrel and a raccoon

Chemung County Executive Christopher J. Moss explained the timeline of events during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Chemung County Health Department’s Environmental Health Services received a complaint through an email on Oct. 19 about a squirrel and a raccoon living inside the home of Mark and Daniela Longo in Southport, New York. The complaint claimed the couple was not licensed to house the wild animals inside the home.

'We are filing a very big lawsuit.'

On Oct. 21, the complaint was forwarded to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Elmira Animal Control.



A day later, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation contacted the Chemung County Health Department to inform the agency that the "DEC is aware of an individual in Chemung County who is known to illegally possess an adult gray squirrel and at least 4 young raccoons," adding, "They may also be in possession of other illegal wildlife species."



The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation declared, "We would like to know if the Health Department would recommend these animals be tested for rabies as a precaution for human safety."

On Oct. 23, the Chemung County Health Department contacted the New York State Department of Health's Zoonosis Program, which reportedly advised: "Wildlife cannot be confined like domestic animals, and if there was an exposure, the animals would need to be tested for rabies. Exposure is typically from a bite but can also be caused by saliva entering a wound or mucous membrane."

Government reportedly planned to euthanize squirrel days before raid, contradicting narrative

As Blaze News previously reported, state agents conducted a raid on the Longos' home on Oct. 30.

"And 10 to 12 DEC officers raided my house as if I was a drug dealer," Mark Longo stated. "I sat outside my house for five hours. I had to get a police escort to my bathroom."



"I wasn't even allowed to feed my rescue horses breakfast or lunch," Longo claimed. "I sat there like a criminal after they interrogated my wife to check out her immigration status."

Longo added, "They got a search warrant. Four departments and a judge signed off on a search warrant for a squirrel and a raccoon."

Longo said that the search lasted for five hours, and state agents went through "every cabinet, nook and cranny" of his home.

Government agents seized Longo's pets — Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon.

Both animals were allegedly euthanized later in the day, and their remains were sent to a laboratory for rabies testing.

State officials alleged that Peanut had bitten a DEC civilian wildlife biologist. Government officials claimed that the animal bite prompted a deadly rabies test to be conducted.

When wild animals are suspected of having rabies, the animals are euthanized and a portion of their brains are removed and tested.

"Determination of rabies status of animals other than domesticated animals requires euthanasia of the animal and testing of the animal’s brain for evidence of rabies virus," according to the New York State Department of Health.

The New York Post reported that the rabies report from Chemung County officials of Peanut and Fred stated: "Animal decap requested on: 10/30/24."

However, government officials reportedly had "multiple conversations" about euthanizing the animals before anyone was bitten.

"The NYSDEC had multiple conversations with the Chemung County Health Department and Elmira Animal Control on the euthanization process prior to anyone being bitten or the animals being seized," Moss stated on Tuesday.

Moss continued, "I think it’s important to point out that euthanization orders are almost always completed at the request of either the person exposed or an agency who is conducting an animal-related investigation, such as this. As depicted on both euthanization forms, both animals were brought to the Elmira Animal Control so that proper testing could be conducted."

Turns out the government was wrong

Moss revealed during Tuesday's press conference that both Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon tested negative for rabies.

Moss conceded that county officials would wait one or two days to assess the situation before euthanizing unauthorized animals.

Moss attempted to calm the frustrations of people who have been incensed by the killing of the two animals.

"I realize people want to vent. But at the end of the day I think you have to realize the seriousness of humans contracting rabies," Moss stated. "This is protocol from the state turned down to the county."

The death of Peanut the squirrel has ignited fierce reactions from fans across the country, including some who have issued death threats to officials with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Peanut's owner vows to get justice for his cherished pet's death

Mark Longo operates his property as an animal rescue.

Peanut, sometimes styled as P'Nut, was rescued seven years ago after its mother had allegedly been hit by a car in New York City, and Fred had recently been dropped on Longo's doorstep in need of care.

Longo remarked about his pet being killed, "It's not only torn my family apart, but Peanut was the cornerstone of our non-profit animal rescue."

“It was a 10-month investigation for a squirrel and a raccoon. We have murderers and rapists running the streets, and they didn’t get investigations like this," Longo told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday. “So you used all of our taxpayers’ money and our resources to conjure up a story about a squirrel and a raccoon that was so detrimental to our society that they needed to come and kill them.”

The distraught pet owner declared, “I have to live in this state, and these people don’t have the stones to give me a call to say, ‘Hey, I killed your animals, also I cut their heads off, also Peanut doesn’t have rabies,’ like we all knew at the beginning of this story.”

Longo said he would wage a "very big" lawsuit in retaliation for the death of Peanut the squirrel — who has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram.

"Absolutely, we are filing a very big lawsuit," Longo said during an appearance on NewsNation's "Cuomo." "Not only did you violate my constitutional rights, you need to come up with an explanation as to why you murdered these animals," he said.

Longo proclaimed that the entire incident was a major example of "government overreach.”

Longo launched a GoFundMe campaign to "support P'Nuts Freedom Farm."

"In memory of Peanut and Fred, we want to shine a light on the mission of P’nuts Freedom Farm, which tirelessly rescues and provides care for vulnerable animals," Longo wrote. "Their lives were a testament to the importance of compassion and kindness toward all creatures, and we are committed to honoring them by continuing this vital work."

Longo noted, "All proceeds from our fundraising efforts will directly benefit the rescue and care of other animals at P’nuts Freedom Farm, ensuring that we can continue to provide a safe haven for those in need. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that no other animals suffer a fate like Peanut and Fred."

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe campaign had raised over $230,000.

