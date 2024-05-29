Peter Doocy ruffles feathers when he confronts KJP about Biden meeting with key witness in Hunter's forthcoming trial

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy ruffled feathers at the White House on Tuesday by asking about President Joe Biden's recent meeting with Hallie Biden.

Over the weekend, President Biden made a "surprise nighttime visit" to the home of Hallie Biden, the New York Post reported. Hallie is the widow of Biden's son Beau and the former girlfriend of Biden's other son, Hunter Biden. During the visit, the two shared a "brief private talk," according to the report.

'I think the American people should also be told the full breadth of this.'

The visit raised eyebrows because it came less than two weeks before Hunter Biden's trial for gun crimes begins. Hallie Biden is expected to testify as a witness for prosecutors.

On Tuesday, Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the conversation between Biden and Hallie.

"Why did President Biden have a private meeting with a witness who plans to testify in court against his son?" Doocy asked. "... Hallie Biden is a key government witness who allegedly disposed of a gun that Hunter is accused of buying illegally. President Biden was at her house this week."

But Jean-Pierre was clearly annoyed with the question.

"I think the American people should also be told the full breadth of this," she huffed, claiming the visit was to mark the ninth anniversary of Beau's tragic passing.

"He visited her ... days before the anniversary of the passing of his son, and she is family. She was married, obviously, to his late son. And I think that is something also to mention as you're asking your question to me," Jean-Pierre added.

But Doocy quickly spotted what was missing from Jean-Pierre's answer.

"So they did not talk about her testimony?" he followed up.

"This was not about that. This was about literally the ninth anniversary of the passing of his son that is upcoming in days," the press secretary responded.

Last week, special counsel David Weiss submitted trial briefs indicating that he plans to call Hallie Biden as a witness.

At the time of Hunter Biden's alleged crime — lying on an ATF 4473 form about his drug use — the first son was in a romantic relationship with his late brother's widow. Hallie Biden allegedly took the gun that Hunter purchased in October 2018 and disposed of it in a garbage can not far from a school.

In additional to Hallie, prosecutors plan to call two other Hunter Biden exes as witnesses. Each woman will purportedly testify about Hunter's drug use.

Hunter's trial is scheduled to begin on June 3.

