Planned Muslim city in Texas could discriminate against Christians and Jews, Sen. Cornyn says

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) asked the Department of Justice to open an investigation into East Plano Islamic Center's plans to open a Muslim-centric city near Josephine, Texas.

A Sunday press release from Cornyn's office announced that he sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting that the DOJ investigate EPIC's plans over concerns that the community would ban non-Muslim residents.

'The consistent attacks and unwarranted investigations speak volumes about the state of politics and have little to do with our project, or our vision.'

The press release noted that EPIC is already facing several investigations by Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) after it was accused of "risking religious discrimination of Christians, Jews, and other non-Muslim minorities."

He stated, "A master-planned 'community of thousands of Muslims' could violate the constitutional rights of Jewish and Christian Texans, by preventing them from living in this new community and discriminating against them within the community. I further encourage the Department to investigate whether Christians, Jews, and other non-Muslim minorities would receive equal protection under the law in this new community."

"Religious discrimination, whether explicit or implicit, is unconstitutional under the First and Fourteenth Amendments. Religious freedom is a cornerstone of our nation's values, and I am concerned this community potentially undermines this vital protection," Cornyn continued. "Religious-based discrimination is a constitutional violation as well as a federal rights violation."

He added that EPIC may also need to be investigated for potentially enforcing Sharia law, which Abbott is already probing at the state level.

What's the background?

EPIC is planning to build a 402-acre Muslim-centric community roughly 40 miles outside of Dallas. The development would reportedly feature a mosque, a K-12 faith-based school, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and 1,000 homes — including senior living spaces.

Abbott began expressing concern about the proposed development earlier this year, stating that "Sharia cities" are "not allowed in Texas."

In early April, Abbott declared that EPIC "may not begin construction" on its project over a failure to obtain required "authorizations or permits."

The Texas Rangers, the Texas State Securities Board, the Texas Workforce Commission, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have opened investigations into EPIC at Abbott's request.

Last week, Paxton told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck that he discovered that the attorney representing EPIC City's developers is Dan Cogdell, the same lawyer who previously defended Paxton against impeachment.

Paxton called it "a little concerning" that he was not made aware sooner, noting that "there definitely could be an argument that there's conflict because I'm still being represented by him and he's representing clients that we are investigating."

Meanwhile, Community Capital Partners, the city's developer, has denied that the planned community would violate any laws or enforce Sharia law.

Cogdell has claimed that the proposed development has become "the victim of racial profiling."

"No one associated with EPIC, no one associated with that community follows Sharia law or is in favor of Sharia law," he previously told KTVT.

He accused Abbott of spreading "lies, false information, and nonsense."

Community Capital Partners told the Dallas Morning News, "The consistent attacks and unwarranted investigations speak volumes about the state of politics and have little to do with our project, or our vision."

"We look forward to correcting the misinformation about EPIC City, and we will continue to work to create a diverse, safe and inclusive community — one in which everyone is welcome and people of every background, faith, and culture can live together in harmony," it added.