PM Netanyahu praises US-Israeli alliance, compares October 7 to 9/11 in first address to Congress since 2015

On Wednesday, amidst ongoing hostilities in Gaza following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a formal address to the United States Congress, his first in nearly a decade.

As expected, Netanyahu focused on the strong, enduring alliance between the U.S. and Israel and compared the October 7 attack on his country to the two major foreign attacks America suffered in the last 85 years: Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

"Like December 7, 1941, and September 11, 2001," he said, "October 7 is a day that will forever live in infamy."

He then called on U.S. lawmakers to provide his nation assistance in the war against Hamas. "For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together," he said. "When we stand together something really simple happens: We win, they lose."

"Give us the tools faster, and we'll finish the job faster."

'These protesters chant, 'From the river to the sea,' but many don't have a clue what river and what sea they're talking about.'

The prime minister also called out the violent pro-Hamas protests that began outside the Capitol building during his speech and that arose on college campuses around America throughout the past year. He referred to the protesters as "Iran's useful idiots" and suggested they supported a barbaric regime.

"In the Middle East, Iran's axis of terror confronts America, Israel and our Arab friends. This is not a clash of civilizations. It's a clash between barbarism and civilization. It's a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life," he insisted.

Additionally, Netanyahu claimed that pro-Hamas protesters often don't even know the nature or the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "These protesters chant, 'From the river to the sea,' but many don't have a clue what river and what sea they're talking about," he insisted.

"Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming, 'Gays for Gaza.' They might as well hold up signs saying, 'Chickens for KFC,'" he joked.

Despite Netanyahu's professions of solidarity with America, support for Israel and its response has waned in America recent months. As of early May, nearly 40% of respondents to an ABC News Ipsos poll said the U.S. was doing too much for Israel.

Some support the Palestinian cause. Others believe America should focus on domestic issues rather than attempt to interfere in foreign conflicts.

Federal lawmakers are even more divided on the issue. Anywhere from 40 to 60 mostly Democratic congressional leaders — including Reps. Nancy Pelosi of California, James Clyburn of South Carolina, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — boycotted Netanyahu's speech.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, another outspoken critic of Israel, attended the speech, often raising a hand-held sign that called Netanyahu a "war criminal" who was "guilty of genocide." Fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made similar comments about the prime minister.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who would normally preside over such an address, did not attend the speech, citing a scheduling conflict, nor did she greet Netanyahu and his wife at the airport when they arrived in the U.S. on Monday. Now the likely Democratic nominee for president in 2024, she is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu sometime on Thursday, as is President Joe Biden.

Netanyahu will then meet with former President Donald Trump on Friday. Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), recently selected to be Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election, did not attend Netanyahu's speech because he was out on the campaign trail.

Wednesday marked Netanyahu's fourth address to Congress, the most of any foreign leader in history. It is also his first since 2015. He came at the joint invitation of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

"Even though I disagree with many of Bibi Netanyahu's policies," Schumer said, "I will attend the speech because the United States relationship with Israel remains ironclad and transcends any prime minister or president, and we must do all we can to get our hostages home."

