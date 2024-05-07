Police release new details about the death of Mica Miller after sister alleges ominous warning made before death

Authorities have released new information about the death of Mica Miller.

Miller's death gained national attention last week after her husband — John-Paul Miller, a pastor in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — announced Miller's sudden death at his church after giving a routine sermon. John-Paul claimed that his 30-year-old wife committed suicide the day before.

But Mica's family and friends brought scrutiny to Pastor Miller's story.

According to them, Mica had suffered abuse and was in the process of divorcing John-Paul. Public records confirmed that Mica had initiated divorce proceedings last year. The Horry County Police Department later confirmed that Mica had filed two police reports in March alleging her tires had been slashed, a tracking device had been placed on her car, and she had been the victim of "strange activity," such as people following and watching her.

Those police reports redact the suspect's name but confirm that Mica told officers she "was afraid for her life."

But on Monday, Robeson County Medical Examiner Dr. Richard Johnson ruled that Mica had died of a suicide.

"Based on the nature of the wound, that it is consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. And it was not in the back of the head, as it has been speculated," Johnson said.

On Tuesday, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office released additional details about the events leading up to Mica's death.

Investigators said that Mica purchased a handgun at a pawn shop in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, April 27, and then drove to Lumber River State Park in North Carolina. They said she then called 911 and informed a dispatcher of plans to kill herself. After she hung up, dispatchers found Mica's location and dispatched officers to respond. Officers later discovered Mica's body and the handgun she purchased earlier in the day.

Importantly, investigators confirmed the whereabouts of John-Paul "and a female that he is allegedly romantically involved with."

The RCSO explained:

Investigators were able to confirm that both individuals were not in North Carolina on the night before and the day of the Miller’s death.



Investigators learned through interviews that John Paul Miller was at an athletic event in Charleston on the day of Mica Miller’s death. John Miller’s vehicle was observed traveling on Hwy 17 Bypass, in Horry County at 2:22 pm on April 27, 2024. The investigation confirmed that John Miller was accompanied while traveling to and from the event in Charleston, SC.

Still, questions remain after Mica's sister submitted a sworn affidavit to the probate court last Thursday.

Sierra Francis told the court that Mica had suffered "abuse and violence" at the hands of John-Paul while detailing the alleged actions John-Paul took against Mica in the months leading up to her death.

"My sister was hopeful for her future after filing for divorce from John-Paul," Francis wrote. "My sister also expressed to me that she was fearful that she would not make it to the divorce and that her life would be taken from her. It is my belief, based on conversations with my sister, that she told multiple people, including other family members."

"Mica stated to me on many occasions, 'if I end up with a bullet in my head, it was not by me, it was JP,'" Francis said.

Despite the suspicious circumstances, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Tuesday the evidence of a suicide is "quite clear and compelling."

"There are many factors that we have reviewed that occurred over an extended period of time that are probably related to the reason for this investigation, but in the end, sadly, a tragic decision was made by Mica that ended her life," he said.



