Pastor shocks congregation with news of wife's sudden death. Now police are investigating, and her family is speaking out.

North Carolina authorities are investigating the tragic death of a pastor's wife.

On April 28, John-Paul Miller, pastor of Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, delivered his Sunday sermon like normal. But when he finished preaching, he announced shocking news to his congregation.

His wife, Mica Miller, was dead.

"I got a call late last night, my wife has passed away," he said. "It was self-induced, and it was up in North Carolina."

Pastor Miller told the congregation that he expected them to leave the sanctuary after his "announcement" without talking about the "announcement." He said there would be a funeral at the church for Mica Miller next Sunday at 3 p.m.

"Y'all knew she wasn’t well mentally, and she needed medicine that was hard to get to her. I’m sure there will be more details to come, but keep her family in your prayers," Pastor Miller said before leaving the stage.

Mica Miller, just 30 years old, was indeed found dead on April 27 in Lumber River State Park with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Officials have not yet released an official cause of death.

However, Major Damien McLean of Robeson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WPDE-TV that officers are investigating Miller's death and are gathering information from people in North Carolina and South Carolina. He added that officials plan to release more information in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Mica's friends and family are speaking out.

Mica's mother posted on Facebook three days ago, "My daughter Mica was found Saturday in Lumberton, NC with a fatal gunshot wound. A no contact order and a divorce was filed just days before this tragedy. We are devastated. Prayers appreciated."

Mica's sister, Sierra Francis, said, "Please do not listen to false stories being shared about her. Mica was a God-fearing, joyful, loving woman who did not deserve the abuse she endured. ... Please respect us in this time and honor her memory with joy that she is no longer suffering."

Kenn Young, one of Mica's friends, told WDPE that police need to investigate "deeply."

"This has to be at least looked into deeply. There’s got to be some accountability here," he said. "Because yeah, a tragic life was lost, and it's not just as simple as mental health issues."

Just weeks before her death, Mica posted on Facebook about "leaving a dangerous situation" and suggested that she had been the victim of "terrible terrible TERRIBLE terrible" things.

Public records show that Mica had filed for divorce last October, and she had filed additional "Separate Support and Maintenance" orders. The most recent order, filed on April 15, had a court hearing date set for June 5.

