Police have not yet found an autistic teen who vanished from his Tennessee home on Feb. 26

A Tennessee mother said the morning her 15-year-old son went missing began as any other. But when she went into his room to wake him up for school on February 26, she discovered that he was not in his bed and could not be found anywhere, according to the Independent.

Sebastian Rogers reportedly has high-functioning autism and was characterized by his mother as being "very smart." She went on to say that he was "not a mischievous child by any means."

Soon after, the state and local authorities got involved. They spent more than a week searching for Sebastian using teams on foot, drones, helicopters, and search-and-rescue dogs, according to the report.

While the intensity of the search has been scaled back, the authorities were ultimately led to a landfill across state lines in Kentucky. An Amber Alert was also issued after the boy's disappearance, but he has yet to be found.

WSMV reported that the landfill investigation in Hopkins County, Kentucky, had concluded after "exhaustive efforts" to locate the boy. There was reportedly no evidence at the landfill that shed new light on Sebastian's whereabouts.

The initial motivation to search the landfill was reportedly made “in accordance with ongoing investigative efforts and information gathered in the search for Rogers," according to the sheriff's office.

The Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said that they are still treating the case as a search and rescue operation, but it could quickly become a recovery operation if they are not able to get a solid lead on Sebastian's whereabouts soon, per the report.

“While we had hoped for a different outcome, our commitment to finding Sebastian remains unwavering,” Weatherford stated. “We will continue to explore all available avenues and resources to bring closure to this case and provide answers to Sebastian’s family and loved ones.”

Weatherford said the authorities did not receive a specific tip that led them to the landfill. However, they went there to just make sure nothing was missed since a garbage truck had made its way through the community between when Sebastian was last seen and when he went missing.

There is no evidence Sebastian has been seen since he suddenly disappeared, and the authorities have scaled back the search.

Sebastian's parents said it has been one long "rollercoaster ride of helpless[ness] and hopeless[ness."

