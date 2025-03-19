Police launch search for man 'targeting' homes of Trump supporters

Police in a Western Pennsylvania town have launched a search for a man accused of "targeting" the homes of supporters of President Donald Trump.

The first act against Trump supporters reportedly occurred in October 2024 at a home that was flying a Trump flag.

Aspinwall Police Chief David Nemec told Pittsburgh's WTAE-TV, "He went to a resident that had a Trump flag, and he stopped his vehicle right in the middle of the roadway, got out, walked up to the sidewalk, and started yelling obscenities at the house, at the flag."

The homeowner claimed that the suspect spewed vulgar insults at him and swatted the Trump flag hanging from his home. The homeowner believes that the incident was politically motivated.

Chief Nemec noted that what seemed to be the same suspect targeted a different home with a Trump banner on March 14.

"What appeared to be the same individual, he went to another residence and walked right up on the porch this time, opened up the door, and then he actually spit on the door itself, on the camera, and then just turned around and walked off the porch," Nemec explained.

The homeowner in that incident said her 19-year-old son went outside to confront the man, but he had already fled the scene.

The Aspinwall Police Department shared a Facebook post from Aspinwall Mayor Joe Noro that included photos of the suspect and a video of the man spitting on the front door of a house.

"We have all of Western Pennsylvania police departments trying to find this individual that needs help," Noro stated. "We ran this person through facial identification without results."

Noro noted that investigators checked traffic cameras to identify the suspect, but the effort was unsuccessful.

Mayor Noro urged anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Aspinwall Police Department.

Nemec told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, "He seems to be targeting people with Trump flags and banners. He could just be driving around and when he sees one, it just sets him off.”

Nemec added, "Our main thing is the safety for this community. Things like this really don't happen around here, so now that it's happened again, we don't want to see copycat people doing things like this, so we'd really like to get a handle on this and find this person."

Aspinwall Councilman Lou Curcio told the news outlet, "Our goal is to keep Aspinwall and our residents safe. There is no tolerance for this type of behavior here. I know that Mayor Noro, Chief Nemec, and Deputy Chief Vith are working very hard to find the suspect."

Police said they are worried that copycat crimes could be committed.

Police said the suspect could face charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

