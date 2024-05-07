'Never again': Politicians recognize Holocaust Remembrance Day

Politicians on both sides of the political aisle recognized Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday.

"This year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day is especially somber. Right now, Israel is waging a war against terrorists who deny its right to exist and perpetrated the worst massacre of Jews since World War II. Here in America, college campuses are becoming increasingly hostile to Jewish students as antisemitic mobs espousing vile rhetoric go unchecked by liberal administrators and politicians," GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said in a statement.

"'Never again' is not a slogan, it's a promise we must keep. Today—and every day—I stand with our allies in Israel and Jews across the world in remembering the horrors of the Holocaust and vowing to never forget that dark chapter in history, nor let it repeat," he continued.

"Today on Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember the lives of the 6 million Jews that were murdered in the Holocaust," GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas noted in posts on social media. "The world has vowed that we will never see it happen again. On October 7th, we witnessed the worst one-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Israel has the right and obligation to its citizens and use its full force to utterly destroy Hamas. Texas and America stand united with Israel and Jewish people across the world. Never again."

President Joe Biden talked to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the White House.

"The President reaffirmed his message on Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. The two leaders discussed the shared commitment of Israel and the United States to remember the six million Jews who were systematically targeted and murdered in the Holocaust, one of the darkest chapters in human history, and to forcefully act against antisemitism and all forms of hate-fueled violence," a press release states.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California stated in a post on X, "This Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, I join the world in mourning the more than six million Jews murdered by the Nazi regime. Today is a reminder to stand up to anti-Semitism, bigotry, and hatred in every form. #NeverAgain."

