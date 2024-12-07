Federal judge orders Alabama city to allow LGBTQ+ float at Christmas parade and provide security

An Alabama city was ordered by a federal judge to allow an LGBTQ+ group to enter its float into a Christmas parade and provide security for the members.

The city of Prattville had initially allowed the float from Prattsville Pride in the parade scheduled for Friday, but the group emailed city officials on Thursday asking for increased security over threats it had received. It requested that two police officers walk near the crowd and alongside the float.

'This ruling is a powerful affirmation of the importance of visibility, representation, and inclusion.'

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr. instead released a statement saying the city would instead remove the group from the parade.

“The City will not put the rights of parade participants ahead of the safety of its citizens. Because of the safety concerns for Prattville Pride, other parade participants, as well as parade bystanders, the City has made the decision to remove Prattville Pride from the Christmas parade," said Gillespie in part.

"The City will always respect freedoms and rights of expression. However, as in this instance, it must put the overall safety of its citizens first," he added.

Prattville Pride then filed a lawsuit in federal court, and U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. ordered a temporary restraining report and a preliminary injunction.

Prattville Pride responded to the ruling in a long statement on its Facebook page.

"This ruling is a powerful affirmation of the importance of visibility, representation, and inclusion for all members of our community. The Christmas parade is a cherished holiday tradition, and we are excited to celebrate alongside our neighbors and friends in the spirit of love, joy, and unity," it wrote.

It went on to claim it had been subject to "hateful rhetoric" over the incident.

Prattville is a town of about 38,000 people in central Alabama. Judge Huffaker was nominated to the court in 2019 by President-elect Donald Trump.

Videos and images from the controversy can be viewed on the news video from WSFA-TV on YouTube.

