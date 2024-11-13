Presidents Biden and Trump share cordial moment in Oval Office

After perhaps the most contentious presidential election season in modern history, Americans were finally gifted a moment of peace and comity when President-elect Donald Trump joined President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Last week, Trump crushed Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, both in the popular vote and the Electoral College, meaning that in just a few weeks, he will return to office to serve a second term.

'Politics is tough, and it's, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today.'

To signal the beginning of the transition to the next administration, Biden invited Trump to a friendly meeting in the Oval Office, and Trump agreed.

On Wednesday, with a blazing fire as a backdrop, the two former political foes shook hands warmly and exchanged pleasantries.

Addressing Trump as "Mr. President" and acknowledging him as a "former president," Biden congratulated Trump on his recent victory and promised a "smooth transition" in the days and weeks to come.

"We're gonna do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated, what you need," Biden said.

"Welcome. Welcome back," he added to the man he recently called "the greatest threat to our democracy."

Trump graciously accepted Biden's remarks and offered a few conciliatory statements of his own.

"Politics is tough, and it's, in many cases, not a very nice world," Trump replied, "but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much."

Shortly after their brief exchange, rancor arose among a group of reporters who were also gathered in the Oval Office. While some attempted to ask questions, the two presidents ignored the noise and instead smiled at one another as though laughing at an inside joke, another clip showed.

Notably absent at the White House Wednesday was once and future first lady Melania Trump. Reports indicated that first lady Jill Biden invited Mrs. Trump for a meeting, but a statement from Melania's office confirmed that she would not attend.

"Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House," her office said in a statement posted to X. "Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!