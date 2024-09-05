Pro-Hamas students protest 'war criminal' Hillary Clinton outside her Columbia University class

Pro-Hamas and anti-Israel students organized a sit-in demonstration outside of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's Columbia University course on Wednesday.



Videos of the protest, obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, showed dozens of students waving Palestinian flags and chanting, "From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever." Protesters also held up signs reading, "Resist until victory," "Resistance is justified when people are occupied," "The Palestinian resistance is alive, not dead," and "Fa[s]cist bootlicker we know [yo]u," the Free Beacon reported.

'Clinton is touting her legacy of war crimes.'

The former secretary of state teaches a fall semester class called "Inside the Situation Room" at the university's Institute of Global Politics in the School of International and Public Affairs.

The sit-in was organized by the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs Palestine Working Group, which posted a notice about the scheduled protest on social media. The post featured an image of Clinton with crossed-out eyes and covered in red, blood-like splatters.

"Welcome to IGP: Israel Global Propagandists," it read, using the acronym to rename the school.

The advertisement also read, "Invade Iraq," "Arm Israel," and "Bomb Syria."

"We will not stand for genocide propaganda and the militarization of our campus. We call on all students to walk out of Hillary's sham class!" the organizers wrote.

The sit-in was also promoted by Columbia University Apartheid Divest and the school's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

On Tuesday, the two groups were accused of preventing students from entering campus, the Free Beacon reported. A statue at the university was reportedly vandalized. They called the disruptive protests "just the beginning."

In a post on X, Columbia's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter wrote, "We're making it clear: War criminals are not welcome on campus. Hillary Clinton has actively engaged in war crimes against the peoples of Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Palestine."

"Hillary Clinton has used her power & influence to cause devastation across the globe. As secretary of state, Clinton backed arm deals to bomb Yemen, interfered in Haitian elections, & lied about 'mass rape in Libya' to support a regime change," the group continued. "In a class at Columbia University, 'In the Situation Room', Hillary Clinton is touting her legacy of war crimes as 'valuable learning experiences'. We're not buying it. The more they try to silence us, the louder we will be."

The group also issued a statement on Telegram praising Hamas' founder and current chairman, the Free Beacon reported.

"Sheikh Yassin was assassinated by the Zionists in 2004, but even in death, his legacy of unrelenting resistance in the face of oppression lives on," the group stated. "He lives on in his students, which includes the current head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar—the man who fooled the Zionist entity—and all the Palestinian fighters who embody the steadfastness that Yassin taught."

