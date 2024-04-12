Pro-Palestinian radical threatens to 'murder' Calif. city council, video shows: 'Jesus probably would've killed you himself'

A hate-filled activist in California unleashed a torrent of invectives during a recent city council meeting, threatening to "murder" the members and the mayor and insisting that "Jesus probably would've killed you himself."

Members of United Liberation Front, a group of pro-Palestinian radicals, have lately been attending the bi-weekly city council meetings in Bakersfield, California. They demand the city adopt — or at least introduce — a resolution supporting a ceasefire in Gaza, and they have often become disruptive as the council thus far has refused to cooperate.

At the meeting on Wednesday evening, one ULF member, 28-year-old Riddhi Patel, escalated the hostility between the group and the council even further when she impugned city leaders during two separate speeches.

At first, she griped about the resolution issue, claiming that the councilmembers and mayor were all "horrible human beings" who could not care less about "oppression" in Palestine or any other similarly oppressed "country," let alone "the oppression occurring" in the U.S.

Patel also pointed to those around the globe who support "violent revolution against their oppressors." "I hope one day somebody brings a guillotine and kills all of you motherf***ers," she spat as she walked away from the podium the first time.

At some point, a then-bespectacled Patel returned to the podium and wailed on the council and mayor for installing metal detectors near the entrance to City Hall. She claimed the metal detectors served no purpose other than to "criminalize" those attempting to hold leaders "accountable." She also accused officials of escalating the violence and sometimes even of letting their constituents "die."

"You guys want to criminalize us with metal detectors? We'll see you at your house," she said in closing.

"We'll murder you."

Patel then attempted to return to her seat, and the person entrusted with managing the meeting appeared to ignore Patel's violent comments and awkwardly tried to carry on as though nothing had happened. However, Mayor Karen Goh interrupted the proceedings, claiming Patel had made a "threat" and asking officers to "escort" her out accordingly.

Patel was not only made to leave the premises. She was arrested and charged with 16 felonies: eight counts of threatening with intent to terrorize and eight counts of threatening elected public officials. She remains in custody on a bond of at least $1 million.

Some of her ULF comrades have already tried to distance themselves from her. Maria Quinonez, who also attended the meeting on Wednesday, described Patel's comments as "shocking" and insisted they "in no way represent those of us who continue to come to city council to demand a ceasefire and an end to the genocide [in Gaza]."

The City of Bakersfield declined KERO's request for comment since "the matter is under investigation."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!