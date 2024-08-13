Protests at the DNC: What the far left is planning on doing in Chicago

All eyes are turning to Chicago as the city gears up to host the Democratic National Convention, which starts next week on Monday and ends on Thursday. Unlike when the Republican National Convention took place in nearby Milwaukee last month, the concerns over the expected protests becoming violent outside the Democrats' event is much higher.

That is because the far-left groups who have been organizing for months are much angrier at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris since they have been in charge during the Israel-Hamas war. After Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and killed around 1,200 people, anti-Israel protests have swept throughout the U.S., demanding the U.S. enforce a ceasefire, put an arms embargo on Israel, and give Palestinians a true state at a minimum.

Since those demands have not been met, protesters are planning on taking out their months-long rage while the DNC is happening at the United Center and McCormick Place.

The March on the DNC represents the main umbrella under which hundreds of far-leftist organizations are planning to participate or give their support next week. The coalition has two main protests: Monday at 12:00 p.m. at Union Park when the DNC starts and Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the same location when Harris is expected to accept the nomination. Other groups have been advertising their actions to "make it great like '68!"

"The Coalition to March on the DNC stands in unconditional solidarity with the Palestinian resistance, and we demand an end to the use of US tax dollars to fund Apartheid Israel's occupation and genocide in Palestine," the group stated on its website.

March on the DNC is predicting over 20,000 people for its protests.

While the main focus in on Israel and Gaza, the coalition says people are marching in support of the following:

Money for jobs, school, health care, housing, and the environment, not for war;

Immigrant rights and legalization for all;

LGBTQIA+ and reproductive rights;

The right to unionize and strike;

Stopping police crimes, having community control of the police; and

Justice, peace, and equality.