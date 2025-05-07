Shotgun-riding raccoon found with meth pipe in its mouth during bizarre traffic stop arrest

An Ohio woman was arrested during a routine traffic stop after police discovered crack cocaine — and a raccoon in the front seat with a glass meth pipe in its mouth, according to authorities.

At around 7:15 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Springfield Township Police Department pulled over a vehicle because the driver reportedly had an active warrant and a suspended driver's license.

'While our officers are trained to expect the unexpected, finding a raccoon holding a meth pipe is a first!'

"However, things took an unusual turn," the Springfield Township Police Department said in a statement.

"As Officer Branham returned to the vehicle, he observed a raccoon named 'Chewy' sitting in the driver's seat with a meth pipe in its mouth," police stated. "Chewy had somehow gotten hold of a glass methamphetamine pipe, leading officers to further inspect the vehicle."

Police said a subsequent search revealed a "bulk" amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and three used glass meth pipes.

The driver — 55-year-old Victoria Vidal from Akron — was arrested "without incident" and charged with possession of drugs, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and a citation for driving with a suspended license.

The Midland Daily News reported that a "grand jury will consider additional charges related to crack cocaine possession, pending lab results."

Vidal reportedly was turned over to Cuyahoga Falls Police on her active warrant.

The Springfield Township Police Department said, "Thankfully, Chewy the raccoon was unharmed, and notification was made to the proper authorities to determine that she has the proper paperwork and documentation to own the raccoon."

The police department joked, "While our officers are trained to expect the unexpected, finding a raccoon holding a meth pipe is a first! No raccoons were hurt or injured in this incident."

Police did not specify if Chewy would be returned to Vidal.

In Ohio, residents reportedly are permitted to own raccoons as pets if they file appropriate documents.

