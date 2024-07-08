Radio host learns lesson the hard way after she admits to using pre-scripted questions to interview Biden: 'Were sent to me'

A radio host is out of a job after admitting she used the Biden campaign's pre-written questions in an interview of President Joe Biden.

After his disastrous debate performance, Biden participated in two radio interviews last week, one with Wisconsin radio host Earl Ingram and another with Philadelphia radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders. Biden's campaign specifically selected the radio hosts because they have large black audiences, according to the New York Times, so the campaign hoped the interviews would alleviate concerns about Biden's cognitive decline.

'WURD Radio is not a mouthpiece for the Biden or any other administration.'

On Saturday, Lawful-Sanders admitted on CNN that she asked Biden layup questions that Biden's team had sent her.

"The questions were sent to me for approval; I approved of them," she said. "I got several questions — eight of them. And the four that were chosen were the ones that I approved."

The Biden campaign later tried to downplay the significance of the incident by claiming that it is not "an uncommon practice for interviewees to share topics they would prefer."

But the campaign also appeared to throw Lawful-Sanders under the bus.

"We do not condition interviews on acceptance of these questions, and hosts are always free to ask the questions they think will best inform their listeners," said Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for Biden's campaign.

By Sunday, Lawful-Sanders and her employer, WURD, had "mutually agreed to part ways."

In a statement, WURD Radio president and CEO Sara Lomax said that Lawful-Sanders' decision to use the pre-written questions violated WURD's company policies.

"WURD Radio remains an independent voice that our audience can trust will hold elected officials accountable. As Pennsylvania’s only independent Black-owned talk radio station, WURD Radio has cultivated that trust with our audience over our 20-year history. This is something we take very seriously," Lomax explained. "Agreeing to a pre-determined set of questions jeopardizes that trust and is not a practice that WURD Radio engages in or endorses as a matter of practice or official policy."

"WURD Radio is not a mouthpiece for the Biden or any other administration," Lomax declared.

Meanwhile, Ingram later confirmed he also received pre-written questions from Biden's team. He admitted to asking the questions despite it preventing him from asking his own.

"Yes, I was given some questions for Biden," Ingram said. "I didn't get a chance to ask him all the things I wanted to ask."

