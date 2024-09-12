Nevada man paid woman to allow him to rape her underage daughter for years, police say

A Nevada man allegedly paid a woman to allow him to rape her underage daughter for as many as five years, police say.

The 38-year-old Provo, Utah, woman had been arrested on Sept. 4 for 76 felony crimes related to alleged sexual abuse of her daughter, who is 10 years old. Provo police had received a tip saying she was uploading videos and images of the abuse on a messaging app.

'She wanted positive attention from someone that wasn’t bullying.'

Police identified the woman and served a search warrant that led to her admitting that she had sent sexually explicit videos of herself and the daughter to 52-year-old Chris Alan Seamann of Mesquite, Nevada.

A police booking affidavit said the woman had sent pictures and videos to Seamann for years because she "wanted positive attention from someone that wasn’t bullying.”

She allegedly admitted to meeting Seamann as many as 10 times over the last five or six years to allow him to sexually assault the daughter and that he had paid for "gifts and treats" for the victim.

She also reportedly told police she "feared for her safety if she did not comply” with Seamann's orders.

Police said there were 41 transactions between Seamann and the mother, who they did not identify in order to protect the identity of the underage victim.

The woman arrested for investigation of 42 counts of human trafficking of a child, 30 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of sodomy on a child, and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Seamann was charged with first-degree sodomy on a child and rape of a child, three counts of felony sexual abuse of a child, and felony lewdness involving a child.

Police indicated he was arrested in Mesquite and was being extradited to Utah to face the charges. They also indicated that he was already a registered sex offender.

A news video report from KSL-TV showed images from the heinous case.

