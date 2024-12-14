‘This is what the people want’: Resistance to Trump’s deportation plan is WEAKENING

Donald Trump made some serious promises to the American people, and while some question his ability to keep them, Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” believes he’ll make good on these promises — specifically regarding mass deportations.



“I think they’ll go pretty big,” Burguiere says. “He was re-elected largely, partially, based on his border stance and how poorly the border went under Joe Biden. And so he’s going to be, I think pretty, aggressive on this.”

And Tom Homan is only confirming Stu’s belief.

The incoming border czar told residents of Chicago this week that mass deportations would start in the Windy City, whose mayor, Brandon Johnson, has said he plans to protect illegal immigrants from federal agents.

“Chicago’s in trouble because your mayor sucks, and your governor sucks,” Homan said, not mincing words. “If he doesn’t want to help,” he continued, singling out Johnson, “get the hell out of the way.”

“Now, the way the immigration law is set up, and this is a little confusing and at times makes things difficult, cities cannot get in the way. Brandon Johnson is a moron, and he cannot get in the way, not legally at least. What he can do is just not help,” Burguiere explains.

“If you happen to arrest someone for, let’s say theft, you could say, ‘Hey, by the way, not only do we have you on theft, but we also have you on this border violation. We’re going to send you to the authorities for that.’ They could easily participate in that type of situation, and that’s really what the Trump administration is asking for,” he continues.

“Instead, they’re just getting opposition from all over the place, even though places like New York want mass deportations to occur. New York voters want the state to support Trump deportations,” he adds, noting that a Siena College poll shows that 54% of respondents say the state should support any Trump administration efforts to deport immigrants living there illegally.

According to the poll, only 35% of respondents oppose the plan.

“I will remind you, that’s not a national poll. That’s a poll of the state of New York that voted for Kamala Harris by, I think, 12 points. So that is a remarkable thing,” Burguiere says, adding, “This is what the people want.”

