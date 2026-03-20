Rapper Afroman wins defamation case over songs mocking police raid: 'America still has freedom of speech'

Afroman did not defame officers when he made songs about a police raid that destroyed his front door but resulted in no charges, an Ohio jury has decided.

In 2022, deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office burst into the rapper's home while he was away by way of search warrant in order to look for evidence of drug trafficking and kidnapping.

'I didn't win, America won.'

As reported by WCPO Cincinnati, Afroman — real name Joseph Foreman — faced no subsequent charges, but he allegedly had a different mess on his hands. Afroman said officers tore his house apart, cut the cords of his video cameras, and even took his cash. According to CNN, officials later claimed their deputies had merely miscounted the money.

The defamation lawsuit stemmed from multiple Adams County deputies who claimed Afroman used their likeness without permission when he included his security footage in a series of music videos.

CBS News reported that Deputy Lisa Phillips said the rapper made a "derogatory" music video that questioned her gender and sexuality, seemingly referring to Afroman's 2022 song "Why You Disconnecting My Video Camera."

However, just days before the trial, the artist released "Licc'em Low Lisa," which has over 500,000 views on YouTube at the time of this writing. Footage has since emerged of Phillips crying from the stand as Afroman's lyrics were played for the courtroom to hear.

Furthermore, Sgt. Randy Walters reportedly said his child had been mocked at school over his inclusion in music videos. Afroman ended up releasing the song "Randy Walters Is a Son of a Bitch" on the first day of the trial, which had over one million views on YouTube in just four days.

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The most popular song of Afroman's security footage genre was likely "Lemon Pound Cake."

The song has over three million views and pokes fun at a deputy who eyes up a lemon pound cake on the counter as he walks through Afroman's house with a pistol drawn.

After leaving the courthouse on Wednesday, Afroman said his victory was a crucial win for the First Amendment.

"I didn't win. America won. America still has freedom of speech. It's still for the people, by the people," the rapper told reporters.

"I didn't go down here and sue the police department," he continued, pointing at the courthouse. "I fixed up the damages they made, and I sung songs about it to raise money to do it. They were unapologetic."

A small group of fans were seen cheering Afroman on in celebration of his court win, and the artist showed significant gratitude for their support.

"I'm glad things went my way, but if they would have took it all from me, I was happy about all the love I was getting from everybody," Afroman added, fighting off tears.

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"Afroman is a modern day civil rights hero and a true and living embodiment of the Hungry Hustling American Dream," Grace Legal Group attorney Jordan Dixon-Hamilton, who is not representing Afroman, told Blaze News.

"His victory in court against the group of thugs from the Adams County Sheriff's Office in their baseless defamation suit is another testament to the strength of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment," the lawyer added.

Steven Lee Rachel from Baste Records, Afroman's label, told Blaze News, "We support and stand by Afroman and his First Amendment rights."

Afroman had a final message to Americans as he celebrated with his supporters:

"When life give you lemons, you make lemon pound cake."

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