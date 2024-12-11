Recently re-elected Democrat ditches party, switches to Republican

A Florida state representative who was just re-elected as a Democrat has now switched her party affiliation to Republican.

On Monday, state Rep. Susan Valdes took to X to announce the move. "Effective immediately, I will change my registration from a Democrat to Republican and will join the Republican Conference in the Florida House of Representatives," she said in a statement.

In her statement, Valdes claimed she had identified as a Democrat "partly out of habit" since her family members consider themselves Democrats. She also indicated that Speaker Daniel Perez and other Republicans have a better "vision" for the future of Florida, especially those in her district, which covers the West Tampa area.

"Perez has laid out a vision for the House that focuses on empowering House members to work on real problems facing our communities. That's what I want to be a part of," Valdes said.

She even suggested that Democrats are little more than naysayers: "I'm tired of being the party of protesting when I got into politics to be part of the party of progress."

Elsewhere in her statement, she dropped hints that her reasons for ditching the Democratic Party may be personal.

"I will not waste my final two years in the Florida Legislature being ignored in a Caucus whose leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community."

"I know I won't agree with my fellow Republican House members on every issue, but I know that in their caucus, I will be welcomed and treated with respect."

What's more, just last week, Valdes campaigned to become the Hillsborough County Democratic Executive Committee chair but lost, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. She defeated Republican challenger Maura Cruz Lanz by five points in November.

At least one of her Democrat colleagues in the state House is not sorry to see Valdes jump ship.

"Rep. Valdes was elected by her constituents as a Democrat to fight for our shared values here in Tallahassee and has consistently and publicly shared that she feels the Republican Party does not adequately represent her constituents or her beliefs," House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said in a statement.

"It is sad that she has elevated her own aspirations above the needs of her district."

But Republicans, who now enjoy a staggering 86-34 majority over Democrats, are welcoming Valdes with open arms.

"Welcome to the Republican Party!" tweeted the X account for the national GOP.

"We all know Susan as a fierce advocate for her community, and a person of uncommon common sense. She will be a great asset to our Republican team," said a statement from Perez.

"Welcome to the GOP, Rep. Valdes! Congrats to Speaker @Daniel_PerezFL on the biggest Republican majority in the history of the Florida House!" added a tweet from the personal account of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Valdes was first elected to the state House in 2018, which means she is now term-limited. She previously served on the Hillsborough County School Board.

Her page on the Florida House government website already lists her as a Republican.

