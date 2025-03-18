Rep. Burchett calls out CNN for continuously taking 'the side of the far left' on deportation flights

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) got into an intense argument during his appearance on CNN Tuesday morning over the ongoing legal battle the Trump administration is in with a federal judge who ordered a halt on a recent round of deportations.

Judge James Boasberg expressed his frustration on Monday over the deportation of illegal immigrants who were labeled as gang members to El Salvador despite his order to pause the flight to determine the legality of invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

'Quit taking their side, CNN! What is wrong with you all?'

When host John Berman pressed Burchett about whether he thinks President Donald Trump was right to send the flights to El Salvador, Burchett said he was right and can't believe the judge is "taking the side of a bunch of criminals."

"He hasn‘t taken any side yet. All he's done is put a stay on on the White House action here so he can review their novel use, frankly, of the Aliens Enemies Act," Berman said.

"Oh, come on. The difference between God and these judges is God knows he's not one of these judges. They're arrogant. They practice this thing all the time. If you had a conservative [judge] doing it, y'all would be raising total hell. ... It's ridiculous that y'all would take the side of a bunch of murderers," Burchett replied.

"This isn't a question about the media. No one is taking a side here," Berman insisted, saying all he is doing is asking about the Constitution and what Burchett would advise the White House to do.

"That seems to be upsetting you. I'm just trying to get your position on this," Berman continued.

"I guess what upsets me is that you all at CNN continuously take the side of the far left, and that‘s why your ratings continue to plummet. And I do not ever understand why y'all do that every time. I know you gotta take the opposite side on everything, but you are wrong on this one," Burchett shot back. "Quit taking their side, CNN! What is wrong with you all?"

When Burchett said most Americans do not agree with what Berman was "spewing," the CNN host replied with, "The only one spewing is the guy talking uninterrupted right now."

