Rep. Dan Goldman whines to CNN after Jack Smith drops prosecution of Trump

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) was upset after news broke that special counsel Jack Smith is officially dropping his D.C.-based case against President-elect Donald Trump following Trump's historic election victory.

Smith charged Trump last year with four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Goldman told CNN he understands Smith is following Department of Justice procedures that ban criminal prosecution of a sitting president but still called the whole situation a "shame for justice" in the country.

"It establishes that Donald Trump is above the law. The Supreme Court put him above the law," Goldman said, referring to a ruling on presidential immunity issued over the summer. "... Now he appears to escape full accountability for what were crimes charged by a grand jury. And I would just add one other thing that we ought to pay close attention to: We cannot normalize the fact that Donald Trump, as the president-elect, should not be held accountable for crimes that he committed before."

"So let's make sure we don't normalize Trump's political partisan behavior that has no place under our rule of law," he added.

The Trump campaign took a victory lap after Smith moved to dismiss the D.C. case, the last federal case against Trump, claiming it was another example of political lawfare that failed.

“The American people re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate to Make America Great Again. Today’s decision by the DOJ ends the unconstitutional federal cases against President Trump and is a major victory for the rule of law. The American people and President Trump want an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system, and we look forward to uniting our country," Trump communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Vice President-elect JD Vance noted that if Trump had lost the election, he would likely have wound up in prison. Vance further promised to work after the new administration is in place to "ensure what happened to President Trump never happens in this country again."

