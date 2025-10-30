Reporter humiliates Kamala Harris over Biden health cover-up: 'That is a world-class pivot'

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was confronted in a tense exchange with a journalist who called her out for evading questions about former President Joe Biden's "frailties."

Harris was challenged by Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Sarah Ferguson on Biden's decline that all Americans witnessed yet no Democrat leaders publicly acknowledged. Because of the party's silence on the issue, Ferguson asked Harris how the cover-up affected her campaign.

'Are you still reluctant to criticize the former president?'

"Wasn't [Joe Biden's] refusal to recognize his own frailties the reason that you faced a nearly impossible task?" Ferguson asked.



Rather than admitting to the frailties that the American public saw with their own eyes, Harris retreated by changing the subject to Trump.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"I ran against Donald Trump for president," Harris responded. "And Donald Trump ran on a platform that was, in large part, I believe, misrepresenting his intentions to the American people. I do believe that there are a fair number of people that voted for Donald Trump who believed him when he told them that his first priority on day one was going to be to bring down prices. And he didn't. And you combine that misrepresentation of intention with also what was at play in terms of massive amounts of mis- and disinformation."

In the middle of Harris' rambling response, Ferguson called out the failed candidate for avoiding her question entirely.

"I want to interrupt you because that is a world-class pivot," Ferguson said, "but it is not the question that I asked you, which is about Joe Biden's failure to recognize his own frailties and what that did to you. The question is about Joe Biden. Are you still reluctant to criticize the former president?"

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

As Ferguson pointed out, Harris and even former staffers from the Biden administration seem reluctant to point out the obvious weaknesses of the former president.

"He was not frail as president of the United States," Harris replied.

"But he had frailties," Ferguson pushed back. "We all saw the debate."

Harris, with a stunned expression, made a last-ditch attempt to defend Biden's fitness for office.

"I do believe that Joe Biden had the capacity to be president of the United States, and I've never doubted that he had the capacity to be president of the United States," Harris said.

"If you want to talk about whether he had the ability to endure what a race for president of the United States would require in that political environment, in 2024, as I've said in the book, I had concerns."

