Kamala Harris' 2028 trial balloon on BBC goes horribly bad

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has teased another presidential run despite her historic 2024 loss and widespread unpopularity.

Even after her brutal electoral loss in November, Harris said in a recent interview that her political career was "not done" and that serving in public office was "in [her] bones."

'They put you as an outsider, even behind Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson.'

"I am not done," Harris said. "I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it's in my bones, and there are many ways to serve."

"I have not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I am doing right now."

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Although Harris teased the idea of being the first female president, the interviewer gave her a blunt reality check. The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg pushed back, pointing out that she's simply not popular enough to be a politically viable candidate.

"But when you look at the bookies' odds, they put you as an outsider, even behind Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson," Kuenssberg said. "I mean, is that underestimating you?"

"I think there are all kinds of polls that will tell you a variety of things," Harris said. "I've never listened to polls. If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office or my second office. And I certainly wouldn't be sitting here in this interview."

Losing to Trump in all seven swing states and in the popular vote indicated a resounding rejection from the American people. Even still, Harris seems to remain hopeful of the presidency, which critics attribute to simple self-delusion.

"Kamala came across as a whiny, delusional, angry and bitter woman who cannot accept that she was a terrible candidate who got the shellacking she deserved at the ballot box," Piers Morgan said in a post on X. "No chance she ever gets another go at it."

Although Harris made clear that preliminary polls won't deter her from weighing her options, the failed candidate may have some stiff competition.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California also hinted at a presidential bid in a recent interview with CBS, saying he would be lying if he didn't acknowledge the possibility.

"Who the hell knows?" Newsom said. "I'm looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028 and who meets that moment. That's the question for the American people."

When pressed about whether he would consider running after the 2026 midterms, Newsom admitted that it was a real possibility.

"Yeah, I'd be lying otherwise," Newsom replied.

