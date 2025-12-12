Newborn vaccine pressure: Hospital tried to intimidate her, but she declined

A CDC advisory panel has opted to end the recommendation that all babies in the United States get a hepatitis B vaccine immediately after birth — and the change has BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler recalling her treatment at the hospital when she denied the vaccine for her newborn.

“I will never, ever forget on the day of my oldest daughter’s birth. I’m in the hospital room. I declined the hepatitis B vaccine for her, and ... after I declined the vaccine, they send a perinatologist into my room,” she says.

A perinatologist, Wheeler explains, is “an ob-gyn with two or three additional years of training for high-risk pregnancies.”

“They send a perinatologist to my room that tells me how important it is for me to give my daughter this vaccine. And I say to her, ‘Why? I don’t have hep B.’ And this doctors hems and haws and hems and haws,” she says.

“And finally she says to me, ‘Well, when you drive home from the hospital tomorrow after you’re discharged, you might get in a car accident on your drive home, and your newborn baby might need a blood transfusion, and that blood might be contaminated with hepatitis B,’” she continues.

“I kid you not. Word for word what this perinatologist says to me on the day of my daughter’s birth,” she adds.

Wheeler did not listen to the “expert,” but instead remembers what she said as a “ridiculous, manipulative, unscientific” ploy to coerce her into vaccinating her newborn baby.

“It does, of course, show that the so-called experts and the so-called science are corrupted. They are, as they have been for a long time, they are bought and paid for by Big Pharma, who seeks to profiteer by exploiting your vulnerable children and you in moments of vulnerability,” Wheeler says.

However, she doesn’t see the change as a major win for those skeptical of the vaccine.

“They actually did not do away with it. They’re simply recommending that it be delayed by two months. So, instead of a 1-day-old baby getting this vaccine, they’re now recommending that parents make this decision at the two-month mark for their baby,” she explains, pointing out how ridiculous this still is.

“They’re not engaging in promiscuous sexual activity with prostitutes or using intravenous drugs,” she says, adding, “which is how hepatitis B is passed.”

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.