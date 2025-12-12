Alleged shoplifter has 'astonishing' bad timing — and ends up surrounded by cops at Walmart

A shoplifter who returned to a Wisconsin Walmart to steal more items on Saturday made an "astonishing display of bad timing," according to police.

The Hartford Police Department said it was in the middle of a charity event involving many police when one of them noticed the alleged shoplifter among them.

'Santa definitely made a note in the Naughty List ledger.'

"Unfortunately for her, she walked straight into Walmart during the one time of year when the store is basically a satellite police station," reads a Facebook post from the department.

Police said they weren't alerted to her presence but were able to identify her as 24-year-old Sophia Malak and quickly arrested her.

Prosecutors said she stole about $600 worth of merchandise from the Walmart three days prior to returning on that fateful Saturday.

Malak initially told police she was only shopping for her children but later allegedly admitted that she was planning to steal again from the store before seeing the police and changing her plans.

Police said they found $900 worth of stolen toys in the woman's car.

She was charged with felony theft.

Police said another large theft was prevented, police barely had to pause the event, and "Santa definitely made a note in the Naughty List ledger."

They had a tongue-in-cheek tip for other wannabe shoplifters.

"If you're planning felony retail theft… maybe avoid the day when the building is basically 30% law enforcement and 70% wrapping paper," police wrote.

RELATED: Judge sides with grocery store employee who was fired for thwarting shoplifter in California: 'The dumbest cruelest incident'

Despite the bizarre arrest, the police department said the event was successful.

"Walmart provided the space, and Wellspring Church volunteers wrapped the gifts the kids picked out for their families while shopping with the officers," the department wrote.

"The Hartford Police Cadets were also on hand to assist where needed," it continued. "In addition to the families signed up to participate, six random children who came in shopping that day were selected to get a free bicycle and helmet."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!