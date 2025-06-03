Republicans mock Democrats' latest move to troll Trump

The Democratic National Committee again showed an inability to effectively counter the Trump administration on Tuesday, this time by funding a taco truck to be parked outside Republican headquarters in the nation's capital.

The taco truck alludes to an acronym Democrats have been pushing in recent weeks: Trump Always Chickens Out, a reference to the administration's tariffs and trade deals. The taco truck is serving free tacos as part of the troll.

"With his idiotic trade policy, he talks a big game, caves, and then leaves working families and small businesses to deal with the fallout," DNC chair Ken Martin said in a statement to Axios. "Trump always chickens out — we're just bringing the tacos to match."

The Republican National Committee fired back that this is not the first time the DNC has wasted money on a stunt that falls flat.

"LMFAO. A taco truck? Are they going to be giving out free vasectomies again too?" RNC spokesperson Zach Parkinson said, referring to the Planned Parenthood site at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. "These people are morons. No wonder Democrats' approval rating is at a historic low."

Vice President JD Vance weighed in on the truck by posting to X, "We have the lamest opposition in American history."

As for how the taco truck performed? The food ran out after having a long line composed of Capitol Hill staffers.

