Schumer announces revival of border-related proposal, but House GOP warns it 'would be dead on arrival' in their chamber

Some Republicans are signaling that they will not support a border-related proposal that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated will be pushed again this week.

The measure failed to advance earlier this year when it had been packaged together with other items such as Ukraine aid, but now, it will be revived a standalone proposal.

"This week, the Senate will return to the pressing issue of our nation's border security," Schumer wrote in a dear colleague letter posted on X. He said that "the Senate is prepared to take up the bipartisan Border Act as a standalone measure this coming week."

House GOP figures, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said in a statement that the measure "would be dead on arrival" if it were to get to the House.

"For more than three years now, Congressional Democrats have stood by while the Biden Administration has opened our borders to criminal drug cartels, terrorists, and untold millions of illegal immigrants. Now, Leader Schumer is trying give his vulnerable members cover by bringing a vote on a bill which has already failed once in the Senate because it would actually codify many of the disastrous Biden open border policies that created this crisis in the first place. Should it reach the House, the bill would be dead on arrival," the four House Republican lawmakers said in a statement.

"If Schumer cares about the border He should tell Biden to enforce the law," GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted in a post on his @BasedMikeLee X account. "Biden already has authority to fix it," he continued. "The bill Schumer’s pushing this week Would make matters worse," he added. "A lot worse."

"The fake border bill will fail, again, because it does nothing to seriously secure the border—just cement outrageous levels of illegal immigration," a post on Lee's @SenMikeLee X account reads. "Ironically, some Democrats will vote against it, because even pretending to limit illegal immigration is a step too far for them."

