RFK Jr. exposes Fauci's gain-of-function treachery as Trump slams brakes on bioweapons research disaster

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made blistering accusations against Anthony Fauci, the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, regarding gain-of-function research.

During a Tuesday interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Kennedy accused Fauci of deliberately betraying a ban on bioweapon development and attempting to conceal his nefarious activities.

'There is no other way to receive this but @SecKennedy is accusing Fauci of crimes against humanity.'

On Monday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order restricting funding for overseas gain-of-function research, which many argue led to COVID-19.

"These measures will drastically reduce the potential for lab-related incidents involving gain-of-function research, like that conducted on bat coronaviruses in China by the EcoHealth Alliance and Wuhan Institute of Virology," a White House fact sheet read.

During this week's interview with Ingraham, Kennedy addressed the administration's recent actions to protect Americans from dangerous research and connected the dots on Fauci's involvement.

"Gain-of-function studies is the kind of science that is designed to make microbes and pathogens more virulent, more transmissible, and more deadly," Kennedy stated.

He explained that the U.S. military and intelligence agencies began gain-of-function research in 1947 to develop bioweapons. However, President Richard Nixon (R) banned the research in 1969, and the ban held through 2001 until the anthrax terrorist attack.

"After the anthrax attacks, Anthony Fauci began — essentially, restarted the arms race and the bioweapons arms race and did it under the pretension of developing vaccines. Because it's the same science they use to develop bioweapons and vaccines," Kennedy told Ingraham.

However, the research took a turn in 2014 when "three of [Fauci's] bugs escaped," he explained.

As a result, hundreds of scientists urged then-President Barack Obama to stop Fauci's research, Kennedy said.

"President Obama declared a moratorium, but instead of shutting down his experiments, [Fauci] moved them offshore, mainly to the Wuhan lab," he claimed. "And now the principal institutions are coming — the CIA, the FBI, the State Department, Department of Energy — all say that it is most likely that those experiments resulted in the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in 2019."

"So President Trump today moved to shut down this kind of research in this country and to stop funding it abroad," Kennedy added.

BlazeTV host and Blaze News columnist Steve Deace reacted to Kennedy's allegations against Fauci, calling for a Department of Justice referral.

"There is no other way to receive this but @SecKennedy is accusing Fauci of crimes against humanity. This is a direct accusation. Shouldn't this now be referred to DOJ for prosecution?" Deace wrote in a post on X.

In the days before leaving office, Biden issued Fauci a sweeping pardon "for any offense against the United States" since January 2014.

Fauci stepped down from his NIAID position in 2022 and now holds a "Distinguished University Professor" position with the School of Medicine's Department of Medicine at Georgetown University.

Neither Fauci nor Georgetown University responded to a request for comment from Blaze News.