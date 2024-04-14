Teen girl went on date with man, 33, then her dismembered remains were scattered in Milwaukee, family demands justice for Sade Robinson

A teen girl went on a date with a 33-year-old man, and a day later, her dismembered remains were scattered around in Milwaukee. The mother of the murder victim is passionately demanding justice for their slain daughter.

Sade Carleena Robinson went on a date with Maxwell S. Anderson on April 1. A building secretary informed police that Robinson told her on April 1 that she was excited for a date that night.

Robinson's phone records showed that she made plans to meet someone at the Twisted Fisherman restaurant in Milwaukee at 5 p.m.

Restaurant staff told investigators that Robinson dined at the establishment with Anderson – a former employee at the restaurant.

The pair left the restaurant and then went to Duke's on the Water bar around 6:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the couple went to Anderson's home after 9 p.m.

After 9 p.m., they went to Anderson’s home on the 3100 block of South 39th Street.

Police tracked Robinson's phone to Pleasant Valley Park and then Warnimont Park after midnight until the phone died around 4:30 a.m. Robinson's Honda Civic was set on fire and discovered at 7:32 a.m. on April 2. Law enforcement determined that Anderson's clothing was inside the burnt vehicle.

By utilizing video and witness accounts, investigators concluded that Anderson was the person who set the car on fire. He then allegedly took a bus back to his home.

Around 5:30 p.m. on April 2, police discovered a severed human leg in Warnimont Park.

At approximately 9 p.m. on April 2, a friend reported Robinson missing after she didn't show up for work.

On April 6, police found a human foot that appeared to be from the same body as the severed leg.

In the early morning of April 4, sheriff’s deputies stopped Anderson’s vehicle and arrested him.

On Friday, Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson. His bail was set at $5 million.

Anderson, of Milwaukee, has a criminal history that includes misdemeanor convictions of disorderly conduct and domestic violence across three cases from 2014 to 2019.

Preliminary test results found blood on the severed leg determined that the severed leg belonged to Robinson.

At Friday's court hearing, Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan revealed that a significant amount of Robinson's remains have yet to be located. He noted that the suspect appeared to go to "tremendous" lengths to cover up the "abhorrent" murder.

"It's the highest level of violence imaginable," Vance-Curzan proclaimed.

The victim's family is demanding justice for Sade Robinson, and hope that the killer suffers significantly.

Robinson's mother, Sheena Scarbrough, said after the hearing, "Who the (expletive) would do something like this to my beautiful baby? She hurt nobody. She harmed nobody."

According to WDJT-TV, Scarbrough called Robinson's killer a "sick son of a (expletive)."

She said of the killer, "Sick son of a [expletive] hurt my baby. This sick son of a [expletive] is going to pay. This is justice for Sade."

Scarbrough continued, "When he's on the inside, I want you to rape and torture that [expletive] until I get to his ass and haunt him eternally. Torture that [expletive] and rape him. Justice for Sade. Justice will be served for my baby."

Anderson is currently in jail and being held on a $5 million bond.

Sade's uncle, David Scarbrough, said of Robinson, "Sade was more than a person, she was an angel. Not having her right now is very painful."

The uncle added, "We need justice for Sade. Me and my family will never be ok. My sister and parents won't stop shaking, and it ain't because they're nervous. Imagine trying to bury your niece with no body for the service. I need justice for Sade."

The grieving mother added, "Her whole life was so ahead of her. She was so, so amazing. So beautiful, such a beautiful angel. Everywhere she went, people just admired my baby."

Robinson reportedly graduated from high school a semester early. At the time of her death, she was working at Pizza Shuttle in Milwaukee and a month away from earning an associate's degree in criminal justice at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Scarbrough said her daughter was considering pursuing a career in the U.S. Air Force.

