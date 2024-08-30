Homeless man allegedly climbed on top of woman sunbathing at Santa Monica beach and sexually assaulted her

Another alleged assault involving a homeless person in Santa Monica, California, is leading some officials to promise harsher restrictions.

The Santa Monica police department said the incident unfolded at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Santa Monica State Beach.

'We need to somehow get them off the street, get them into treatment, get them into rehab.'

Lifeguards flagged down a police officer to report that a woman said she had been assaulted. The victim told them that she was sunbathing when a homeless man climbed on top of her and began "thrusting" against her.

Police were able to identify a suspect as 25-year-old Alonzo Dickson and arrested him nearby. The victim also identified the man as the alleged attacker.

Dickson faces a felony charge of sexual battery with restraint.

In a similar incident from May, a homeless man was accused of grabbing a jogger by her ponytail and dragging her toward public bathrooms at the Santa Monica beach. Bystanders helped save the woman, who told police she believed the man was intending to sexually assault her.

Some Santa Monica city council members want to tighten restrictions on people who sleep on the streets, but at least one is opposed to the measure.

"I do not support that," said Caroline Torosis to KTLA-TV. "I think the better approach is to offer outreach support services and shelter for folks."

Mayor Phil Brock said he supported the measure.

“It’s nothing draconian," said Brock, "nothing onerous. But I feel that if you have someone you’ve offered help to four, five, six times and they won’t move off the street, then we need to somehow get them off the street, get them into treatment, get them into rehab.”

The city council members were to vote on the ordinance on Wednesday, but they postponed it instead.

Here's KTLA's video news report about the incident, including a booking photo of Dickson.

