Sarah Silverman says she avoided politics because 'no one wanted to hear from celebrities right now'

Left-wing comedian Sarah Silverman said she avoided politics ahead of Election Day because her gut told her no one wanted to hear from celebrities.

Silverman made the comments in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune about her stand-up comedy tour. The interviewer asked her why she had not been as involved in the election as in previous cycles.

'I told young Jews to tell their grandparents they wouldn’t visit them again unless they voted for Obama. I should have done something like that again.'

"A lot of people asked me if I was going to make a video or something. But my feeling was that no one wanted to hear from celebrities right now. Maybe I was wrong. I just focused on reposting thoughts from smarter people," said the comedian.

"There is one thing I wish I had done. In 2008, I did something called the Great Schlep where I told young Jews to tell their grandparents they wouldn’t visit them again unless they voted for Obama. I should have done something like that again," Silverman explained.

"Not that it would have made a difference," she added.

Silverman also said that being on tour got in the way of her opining on politics. She went on to say that her show had little to do with politics because she was focused on the deaths of her stepbrother and her father only nine days apart.

The comedian had previously been outspoken in her support for liberal politicians, but in 2021, she admitted that she was wary of partisanship and didn't want to be associated with a political party anymore. She also lambasted the Democratic Party.

"It's so f***ing elitist, you know, for something called progressive, it allows for zero progress. It's all or nothing, no steps toward, all or f***ing nothing. Again, righteousness porn," she said at the time.

"I've been thinking about this a lot, just in general," Silverman added. "I just, I don't know that I want to be associated with any party. I really, I think I don't want to be associated with any party anymore."

