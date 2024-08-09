Scotland's former PM calls for crackdown on X because Musk is 'one of the most dangerous men'

Humza Yousaf, Scotland's former prime minister, said that because of Elon Musk's criticisms of the United Kingdom's handling of the current social unrest between white residents and immigrants, there needs to be a crackdown on X, calling Musk a "dangerous" man.

Musk and many others within and outside the U.K. have noted the government's response to the unrest is causing further friction on the island as examples of a two-tier justice system are put on full display. Musk warned if the new liberal-led government continues with its response, a civil war is pretty much guaranteed.

'Think before you post.'

"As for Elon Musk, he is one of, I would suggest, one of the most dangerous men on the planet. He uses his billions, he is unaccountable to anyone, to amplify far-right white supremacist ideology. He has, as you have rightly said, suggested, I think is hoping for, civil war in some parts of Europe, including in the U.K," Yousaf asserted to CNN.

"And instead of using X as the platform for good and using his enormous wealth for good, he is using it, I think, for the most wicked evil possible," he continued. "And in terms of regulation, let me say, this is something that the Prime Minister Keir Starmer will now have to think seriously about what more needs to be done. We need to have better regulation to ensure that we don’t have the kind of disinformation that has run rampant in the last week and be allowed to do so in the future with such devastating consequences."

The British government has made it clear they will not only arrest people who partake in the violence, but they will use the full force of the law on anyone who shares social media posts they deem to contain misinformation or spreading "hatred."

On X, UK.gov shared a post from the Crown Prosecution Service that warned of such actions with the caption, "Think before you post."

The riots in the U.K. started in the aftermath of three young girls being killed in Southport by 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana in a mass stabbing attack. While protests against immigration were the initial response to the attack, far-left riots have taken place as well after rumors of "far-right" rallies scheduled in different parts of the country.

