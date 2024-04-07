Seattle Public Schools is 'reviewing' comments of communist teacher who said that murder of Israelis on October 7th was justified

Seattle Public Schools has announced that they are "reviewing" inflammatory comments made by communist Seattle Public School teacher Ian Golash after he appeared to justify the murder of Israeli civilians on October 7th by the terrorist group Hamas.

Golash is no stranger to controversy, having made news earlier this year by telling a student that it was "offensive" to identify as straight because doing so implies that gay people are "crooked." Golash openly identifies as a communist, indicating support for a political movement that has been responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of people over the last hundred years, and the enslavement of billions more.

When conservative activists in Seattle began to review his social media posts earlier this year, they also discovered that he is an October 7th truther, denying reports that have since been verified that Hamas beheaded and raped people during the October 7th attacks.

Some of these activists from Accuracy in Media confronted Golash on campus in an interview that was caught on camera. In it, Golash was asked whether women were murdered at the Re’im music festival during the October 7th attacks, to which Golash responded, "They were." Golash was then asked whether these murders were justified, to which he responded "Yes."

When pressed, Golash seemed to realize the mistake he had made and offered a halfhearted backtrack. The questioner asked, "The murder of innocent women just attending a music festival, that was justified in your opinion?"

Golash responded, "No. I think resistance against Israel is justified, yes."

Seattle Public Schools officials told KOMO-TV on Friday that they are "reviewing" Golash's comments, but did not offer further clarification. "While our review is in process, we will not comment on personnel matters related to this topic. Creating high-quality and inclusive educational environments for our students is a top priority for SPS. SPS does not tolerate Antisemitic or Islamophobic speech or acts in our schools or offices."