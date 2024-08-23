Secret Service places at least 5 agents on leave weeks after Trump assassination attempt

The United States Secret Service has reportedly placed at least five agents on leave over the recent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.



Fox News confirmed that several agents were suspended from service amid an ongoing investigation. Those placed on leave included one member of Trump's personal protective team, the head of the Secret Service's Pittsburgh Field Office, and three other agents with the office.

'It wasn't just an attempt; he was literally shot.'

The assassination attempt occurred nearly six weeks ago where the shooter was able to fire off several rounds, resulting in a bullet grazing Trump's ear, the death of one attendee, and injuries to two other supporters in the crowd.

Less than two weeks after the shooting, then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle announced her resignation following mounting criticism from Republicans and Democrats about the agency's slow response to the gunfire and failure to properly secure the area ahead of the event.

Anthony Guglielmi, U.S. Secret Service chief of communications, told Blaze News, "The U.S. Secret Service is committed to investigating the decisions and actions of personnel related to the event in Butler, Pennsylvania and the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump."

"The U.S. Secret Service's mission assurance review is progressing, and we are examining the processes, procedures and factors that led to this operational failure," Guglielmi continued.

"The U.S. Secret Service holds our personnel to the highest professional standards, and any identified and substantiated violations of policy will be investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility for potential disciplinary action," he added. "Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

Guglielmi did not confirm whether any agents were placed on leave.

CBS News reported that it is unclear whether the Secret Service members were placed on leave as disciplinary action or for other reasons amid the ongoing investigation.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) responded to reports that some action was taken against the Secret Service members involved in the planning of the Butler rally.

"There must be accountability at the Secret Service for its historic failures that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump," Comer stated. "Holding negligent employees accountable is the first step. I look forward to the Task Force's findings of its investigation. We must ensure the Secret Service does not fail again."

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) also responded to the update, stating, "Suspending the Secret Service agents involved in this massive security failure is the least we could do — and it should have happened weeks ago."

"We still need real answers about the attempt on President Trump's life and accountability for everyone involved," Hawley added.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) told Fox News, "We're now 41 days removed from" the assassination attempt against Trump.

"It wasn't just an attempt; he was literally shot," Roy continued. "And it was by the grace of God that it wasn't a life threatening wound."

