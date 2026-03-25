'I am mortified': Video shows 'serial defecator' nabbed by police drone in city park

Wisconsin police were on the smelly trail of a "serial defecator" until the woman was tracked down through the use of a drone and trail cameras.

A viral post from the Stoughton Police Department on Facebook said the drone captured video of the 46-year-old woman on Feb. 5.

In the video published by WISN, the officer reassured her that video of their interaction would not air on television.

"SPD USES DRONE TO ARREST SERIAL DEFECATOR IN CITY PARK," police wrote in all caps.

An extensive investigation established a defecation pattern early in the morning at the park by use of the cameras and drone. This led to an officer confronting the woman about her illicit and public lavatorial activities.

"After multiple reports of residents finding human feces and used toilet paper in a city park, SPD used trail cameras and a drone to ID and cite the person responsible," police said.

WISN-TV obtained video of the police officer confronting the woman at 5 a.m.

"Can you come here and talk to me?" he asks her.

"Sure," she responds.

"Can you look directly above me? See the drone that just caught you going to the bathroom back here?" he asks.

"Yeah," she responds.

"You've been doing this quite a while too," he says.

"Yeah, I'm sorry," she replies.

The woman said she routinely jogs but was unable to use the portable toilets that were usually available during warmer climes. The officer told her to stop defecating on the trail and gave her a citation.

In the video published by WISN, the officer reassured her that video of their interaction would not air on television.

"I am mortified," she responded.

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Police also responded to concerns that the woman might have been homeless by denying those suspicions.

WISN identified the public defecator as a health professional but would not identify her because she was not charged criminally.

The nurse practitioner will likely have to pay a $187 fine.

Stoughton is a city of about 13K residents located about 20 miles south of Madison.

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