Shannen Doherty, star of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Charmed,' dead at 53

Shannen Doherty – star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed " – is dead at age 53.

Doherty died on Saturday following a long battle with cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress, Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said of the celebrity's death in a statement.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2015. The cancer went into remission in 2017. However, the cancer returned in 2019 and began to spread throughout her body. In February 2020, she revealed that the breast cancer had metastasized to Stage 4. The cancer spread to her bones and her brain in 2023.

Doherty told "Good Morning America" in 2020, "I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do. But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how – how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."

Doherty began her Hollywood career as a child actor at age 10 in 1981 by appearing in "Father Murphy," a Western drama created by Michael Landon. She went on to appear on popular TV shows such as "Little House on the Prairie," "Our House," "Magnum, P.I.," "Airwolf," "Highway to Heaven," and "21 Jump Street."

At age 19, Doherty became a major television star portraying Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210." In 1998, she starred as Prue Halliwell in the massively successful "Charmed" TV series.



The actress appeared in movies such as "Heathers," "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Mallrats," and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back."

Doherty continued her acting career during her cancer battle, most recently appearing in the "Darkness of Man" movie that debuted in May.

She also hosted her own podcast, “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty,” where she discussed her career and how breast cancer had impacted her life.

Doherty was married three times, including to actor George Hamilton's son Ashley Hamilton, poker player Rick Salomon, and photographer Kurt Iswarienko. Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April 2023 after 11 years of marriage.

