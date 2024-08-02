Olympics superstar Simone Biles refers to controversial Trump talking point after latest gold medal victory

Olympics superstar Simone Biles made a cryptic political reference after her latest historic gold medal victory on Friday.

Biles became the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympics history with her eighth medal on Tuesday, and she extended her accomplishments after winning a gold medal in the women's all-around gymnastics event on Thursday. The previous gymnastics record-holder was Shannon Miller, who had seven Olympic medals.

Biles reposted a message on social media referencing a talking point made by former President Donald Trump about illegal aliens taking jobs from black Americans.

“Iconic photo of the GOAT mastering her black job and collecting Gold Medals," read the post from singer Ricky Davila.

“I love my black job,” Biles responded, adding a black heart emoji.

Some in the media characterized the missive as a criticism against Trump's statement, but that was unclear from the interaction.

Biles also retweeted a post of approval for the interaction from NBA star LeBron James.

Trump made the comments during a debate with President Joe Biden, who has since dropped out of the presidential election. Some critics accused Trump of racism and xenophobia, but he doubled down at other speaking events by telling Hispanic Americans that their jobs were stolen by illegal aliens as well.

Biles has previously spoken out about politics. In 2021, she expressed anger and disgust against the rioting at the U.S. Capitol. She went on to defend athletes from those who say they should not express their political opinions publicly.

In 2018, Biles revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, who was convicted on seven charges of sexual assault and sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!