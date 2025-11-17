Soft-on-crime Democrat reaps his reward following armed robbery at his office

The Illinois Senate president's office was subject to an armed robbery last week after a long history of leading efforts to crack down on police in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests and the death of George Floyd.

Democrat Senate President Don Harmon's office was robbed at knifepoint on Friday, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

'The Senate president ... remains dedicated to ensuring that the laws in Illinois reflect that Black Lives Matter.'

According to reports, Scott Loeffler, 35, is suspected to have entered Harmon's Constituent Service Office in Oak Park. After a brief exchange, a staffer found herself being held at knifepoint, with her phone in the suspect's hand.

Loeffler allegedly entered the office at 11:11 a.m. and was arrested at approximately 12:51 p.m., almost two hours later. The staffer's husband was able to track her phone after the suspect fled the scene.

RELATED: Video: Masked smash-and-grab robbers don't look so scary when jewelry store owner pulls his gun and opens fire

John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Loeffler has been charged with felony armed robbery by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

In a statement, Harmon thanked the local police department and expressed his relief that his staff members were unharmed.

"I want to thank the Oak Park Police Department for a quick response, and I want to thank my staff for their bravery and unwavering commitment to public service. Their safety is my top priority," Harmon said in his statement.

The Democrat added that there was no evidence that the robbery was "politically motivated."

Harmon, for his part, has spent several years pushing legislation that has been criticized as "soft on crime." For example, Harmon "worked closely with the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus to advance a reform agenda founded on four pillars: criminal justice reform; education and workforce development; economic access, equity and opportunity; and health care and human services."

Harmon's website adds, "The Senate president understands the importance of these changes and remains dedicated to ensuring that the laws in Illinois reflect that Black Lives Matter."

The law, known as Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, was the subject of heated debate since it abolished cash bail and reformed several policing policies.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!