South Carolina man found dead after allegedly killing his estranged wife and friend after an argument

A man in South Carolina who was wanted after allegedly murdering his estranged wife and her friend was found dead on Sunday, according to Fox News Digital. The authorities believe the man carried out the attack after an argument.

Christopher Minor, 50, was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Baker Creek State Park located in McCormick County. Park rangers discovered Minor's vehicle unoccupied before eventually finding his body near Lake Thurmond.

The report mentioned that Minor died after he allegedly fatally shot Mariellen Bessent Minor and her friend Kim Melissa Thrift Saturday night around 6:00 p.m. The attack reportedly took place after the two women made their way to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments to pick up the children that the Minors shared.

An argument soon followed after the women arrived, but the details of the altercation are not clear. Amid the argument, Christopher is believed to have shot and killed his estranged wife and Thrift.

The report said the authorities believe Thrift had accompanied her friend for safety reasons.

When the authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered the bodies of two women who were eventually identified as Minor and Thrift, per WYFF.

Mauldin Police Chief George Miller said Minor's body was found lying outside the vehicle she arrived in with multiple gunshot wounds. And Thrift was found dead inside the same vehicle.

Miller went on to say that the shooting had reportedly occurred in front of people, including children. It is not clear whether the Minor children witnessed the horrific event.

Soon after the investigation, the authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher on two counts of murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent act, according to the authorities.



Officials involved in the case said Minor was last seen driving a white Cadillac with South Carolina plates. He was described as being almost six feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He had brown eyes and gray hair.

The authorities mentioned that a brother-in-law had told Mariellen to report alleged domestic abuse to the police. Miller urged those who are experiencing domestic violence to report it or seek help.

"If you're a victim of domestic violence, I'm begging you to report it so that we can assist you and try and keep this from happening," Miller said.

