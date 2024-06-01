Video: 4 Baltimore airport workers suspended after all-out brawl at Spirit Airlines ticket counter

Wild video shows the moment that four employees of Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport brawl with a fifth man at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter. The airport workers were suspended for their part in the nasty fight.

Officers with the Maryland Transportation Authority responded to the brouhaha late Tuesday afternoon, according to TMZ.

Video shows four airport employees fighting a fifth man at the Spirits Airlines ticket counter around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man was in a fighting stance as four airport employees confronted him. Suddenly, a worker wearing a white button-down shirt charges at the man and takes a wild, flailing punch. The workers gang up on the man.

He falls to the floor and workers punched, stomped, and kicked him. Another employee walked over and socked the man in the face while he was being held on the ground.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said one person suffered minor injuries.

The four ticket agents reportedly worked for a vendor of Spirit Airlines, but are not actual employees.

The vendor said all four employees have been suspended pending the results of the investigation.

Spirit Airlines said in a statement, "We are aware of an altercation that occurred in Baltimore (BWI) on May 28. Our vendor has suspended four of their employees involved pending an investigation into the matter. We do not tolerate violence of any kind, and we will take appropriate action as necessary following the completion of the vendor's investigation."

The Maryland Transportation Authority said in a statement, "All involved parties were provided with victims’ rights and services information, including information about filing criminal charges at the local commissioner’s office."

Neither the Maryland Transportation Authority nor Spirit Airlines responded to requests for comment about the all-out brawl by the Baltimore Banner.

(WARNING: Graphic video)

