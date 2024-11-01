Stacey Abrams makes wild claims about voter suppression in Georgia despite record-breaking numbers

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and Democratic activist Stacey Abrams still maintains that voter suppression tactics are being implemented in the state despite voter turnout reaching record levels.

Almost four million Georgians have already cast their vote in the highly contested general election, but Abrams told CNN that does not mean that nefarious activity to suppress votes is not happening.

Democrats have falsely claimed voter laws in Georgia were similar to Jim Crow laws and aimed at preventing minorities from voting. Abrams specifically complained about the mail-in voting in 2024 being restricted compared to 2020.

Proper identification is also needed to vote via absentee ballot.

"Well, while we are excited about who's showing up, we have to understand that turnout does not mean there is not voter suppression activity. A lot of those voters in 2020 were able to vote by mail. One of the reasons we‘re seeing early lines is because they can no longer use the easier method of voting by mail because of SB 202, because of SB 189, laws that [Secretary of State Brad] Raffensperger and [Gov.] Brian Kemp supported and pushed forward," she said.

"People who are disabled, people who have lost their homes are facing harder times casting their ballots, but they refuse to be silenced. And what we are excited about is that here in the state of Georgia, despite the government making it harder to cast your ballot, people are willing to fight to make it happen anyway," Abrams continued. "So they're showing up; they're standing in lines they shouldn‘t have to stand in because they believe their voices matter and that this election matters. And we believe they‘re standing in these lines especially to support Kamala Harris."

Georgia voting laws include needing a valid ID to vote in person, and many ID options are accepted. Absentee ballots are also an option, but "to protect against voter fraud, Georgia law only allows close relatives and caregivers to request and return absentee ballots for another person." Proper identification is also needed to vote via absentee ballot.

Nearly half of the expected voting population has already voted in Georgia, mirroring a few other swing states that will determine the victor in next week's election. Over 3.4 million early voters voted in person, and over 226,000 submitted absentee ballots, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

By day 15 of early voting in 2024, a record-breaking 3.2 million Georgians had already cast a ballot. By day 15 in 2020, just under two million had voted early and only 1.6 million in 2022.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!