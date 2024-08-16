State AGs question Temu over suspected forced labor, CCP ties: 'Deeply troubling'

A group of 21 Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to Temu, a Chinese online retailer, and its parent company, PDD Holdings, Inc., requesting information about its business practices and ties to the Chinese Communist Party.



Led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the group questioned whether the company was "illegally selling products made by forced labor in an area of China in which the CCP is committing genocide." Additionally, they noted that PDD Holdings has been "credibly accused" of being linked to the CCP.

'Temu's business practices and apparent ties to the Chinese Communist Party are deeply concerning.'

The letter was prompted by "disturbing" discoveries made last year by the U.S. House Select Committee on the CCP.

It stated, "Temu admitted to the Select Committee that 'it does not have a policy in place to prohibit the sale of goods from Xinjiang—the location of the CCP's ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs—on [your] platform.'"

"Instead, Temu claimed it is not subject to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," the letter continued. "Not only that, but the Select Committee found that 'Temu conducts no audits and reports no compliance system to affirmatively examine and ensure compliance with the UFLPA'—relying instead on your China-based suppliers to voluntarily report violations of 'boilerplate terms and conditions that prohibit the use of forced labor.'"

According to the state AGs, the e-commerce giant's "poor compliance system virtually ensures" that some of its products are made with forced labor.

"This conduct is deeply troubling in its own right," the group wrote. They noted that if Temu's alleged "harmful" practices were not rectified, they would "consider all available measures to protect our citizens."

The state AGs requested additional information from Temu, including asking whether it collects U.S. consumer data and whether that data is being sold or has been requested by the CCP. They also asked the company to clarify how it ensures products sold on its website are not created with slave labor. Temu was asked to respond within 30 days.

State AGs Steven Marshall of Alabama, Treg Taylor of Alaska, Ashley Moody of Florida, and Christopher Carr of Georgia also signed the letter.

Knudsen told Fox News Digital, "Temu's business practices and apparent ties to the Chinese Communist Party are deeply concerning."

"As attorney general, it's my job to protect Montanans from bad actors who may be coming after their sensitive consumer data and hold anyone who has violated our consumer protection laws accountable. I look forward to hearing from the company to ensure their business practices are in line with Montana law and data is not being shared with the CCP," he added.

Temu did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

