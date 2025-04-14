Stephen Miller gives WH reporters lessons on why El Salvadoran was deported to El Salvador

Deputy White House chief of staff Stephen Miller told reporters on Monday that the government was right to return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a citizen of El Salvador, to his Central American homeland because he was in the U.S. illegally and there is evidence that he is an MS-13 gang member.

The legal battle reached a new step late last week when the Supreme Court ruled that if El Salvador were to return Garcia, then the United States must facilitate his trip back to the U.S. The ruling did not, however, mean the U.S. had convinced El Salvador to give up Garcia.

'Due to President Nayib Bukele's leadership, the gang has been wiped out.'

"He's an illegal alien from El Salvador. Where was he sent? To El Salvador. Where does he belong? In El Salvador," Miller said, adding that the Latin American country will determine if he should remain in prison or if he should be freed within the country.

"If we deport, say, 100,000 people back to Haiti, should we open a case file for every 100,000 people and ask every day what's their housing situation? What's their health care situation? What might they need? What might they want? ... These people chose to invade us. There's a lot of concern from the corporate media about the invaders. But they chose to invade us. It's our responsibility to return them back to where they came from," he continued.

As for the "mistake" of sending Garcia back to El Salvador while he had a stay on his deportation, Miller explained that the stay was there only because he claimed he was in fear for his life because of the MS-13 gang. Due to President Nayib Bukele's leadership, the gang has reportedly been wiped out and no longer poses a threat to Salvadorans like Garcia.

Once one of the most dangerous countries in the Western Hemisphere, with a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory from the U.S. State Department, El Salvador now has a "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" thanks to the major drop in crime.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!