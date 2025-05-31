Support for gay marriage trending downward, with Republican support polling at lowest since 2016

Republican support for gay marriage hit its lowest point in nearly a decade while Democrat support has never been higher.

In a new Gallup poll, Americans were asked if they thought "marriages between same-sex couples" should be recognized by law, with the same rights as traditional marriages. Only 41% of Republicans thought they should be, while a whopping 88% of Democrats said the marriages should be legal.

'Conservativism should begin with upholding God’s view of marriage between a man and a woman.'

The GOP numbers represented the lowest amount of support for same-sex marriage in the poll since 2016 when it was 40%, while in 2015 it was just 30%.

Democrats set a new record for themselves, though, and after losing a few percentage points the last couple of years, they increased the record responses from 2022, when the number was 87%.



The entirety of support among U.S. adults has slowly trended down from its 2022 peak of 71% support to 68% in 2025.

RELATED: Labeling you ‘phobic’ is how the left dodges real arguments

Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Americans were also asked for their views on the "moral acceptability of same-sex relations," regardless of legality. Just 38% of Republicans deemed them morally acceptable, while 86% of Democrats polled agreed. Overall, 64% of U.S. adults deemed same-sex relations morally acceptable.

"If conservatives want to win, it’s time for them to start conserving," reporter Natasha Biase told Blaze News. "Conservativism should begin with upholding God’s view of marriage between a man and a woman."

Far more Republicans agreed with Biase 30 years ago than they do today, according to Gallup's historical polling. Data dating back to 1996 shows Republican support for the idea did not exceed one-in-five until 2010. Since then, it has steadily increased, including its peak support of 55% — the only majority — from 2021 to 2022. It has trended down since then.

RELATED: The sexual revolution enslaved us — here's how we break free

A Filipino same-sex couple walks down the aisle in the Philippines in 2023. Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Democrat support has had a less rocky incline. A majority of the party's voters have supported gay marriage since 2006. It dipped below 50% in 2005, after a majority in 2004, as well.



"I think this is happening because the slippery slope exists," Biase continued. "First, it was gay marriage, and now, it’s literal toddlers taking hormones because they think they are another gender."

Since 2022, Democrats and independents have slowly continued to increase their support, but the downturn for Republicans has been enough to decrease the national average.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!