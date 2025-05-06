Supreme Court hands Trump major victory on transgender military ban despite liberal dissent

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary victory for the Trump administration on Tuesday on the president's policy of banning transgender members of the military.

The court found that a lower court was likely wrong in its finding against the Trump administration and blocking the ban on transgender members. The one-page order from SCOTUS said that the three liberal justices dissented against the majority.

The lawsuit claimed that the ban violated the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection of the law for all persons.

Neither the majority nor the dissent provided their reasoning for their opinions.

The ruling is not a final opinion on the issue but allows the administration to implement the ban as litigation continues.

The president had issued a ban on transgender members of the military in his previous term as well, but former President Joe Biden had rescinded that order when he won office. The ban depends on a report from the Pentagon that found transgender members were a threat to "military effectiveness and lethality."

The seven plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the ban include current members of the military as well as aspiring members who identify as transgender.

Lambda Legal and Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which represent the plaintiffs, issued a joint statement decrying the ruling.

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a devastating blow to transgender service members who have demonstrated their capabilities and commitment to our nation’s defense," the statement read.

They added that the lawsuit "has nothing to do with military readiness and everything to do with prejudice."

Attorneys also accused the administration of claiming transgender people do not exist.

"An unprecedented degree of animus towards transgender people animates and permeates the ban: it is based on the shocking proposition that transgender people do not exist," lawyers wrote.

The ban has also been blocked by a judge in Washington, D.C., but that has been appealed and is being considered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

