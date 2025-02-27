Supreme Court blocks judge's order that would have forced Trump admin to release billions in foreign aid

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration against a lawsuit challenging its freeze on federal funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The highest court in the land temporarily blocked the order from U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali against Trump until the court could weigh in more fully on the case.

Ali had given the Trump administration until midnight to release the billions of international aid until the Supreme Court stepped in.

The decision fell by default to Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over emergency motions from the capital. He can decide to wipe Ali's order or refer it to the full court.

Democrats have argued that the Trump administration is acting unconstitutionally by trying to shut down federal funds approved by Congress.

This is a developing story, and additional information may be added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!