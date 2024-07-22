Suspected car prowler attacks armed homeowner. Despite warning shot, attack persists — but next shot ends things permanently.

A homeowner in north central Washington state fatally shot a suspected vehicle prowler amid a physical confrontation Sunday night.

The armed homeowner approached a suspect who was seen tampering with the homeowner's vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Hanford Street near Omak Avenue, KXLY-TV reported, citing the Omak Police Department. The city of Omak is located about 50 miles from the Canadian border.

The homeowner has not been arrested or charged with any crimes, KPQ reported.

Police told the station that the homeowner didn't use the gun, but the suspect attacked and knocked down the homeowner.

The homeowner's significant other fired a warning shot into the ground, but police told KXLY the assault didn't stop. KPQ-FM reported that the warning shot was an attempt to run the suspect off.

Police said the significant other pulled the suspect off of the homeowner, but the suspect re-engaged in the assault, the station reported.

With that, police told KXLY the homeowner shot the suspect once. The suspect left the property and collapsed in the street, KPQ reported, adding that police found the alleged prowler lying in the street with a gunshot wound

The suspect was transported to Mid Valley Hospital, KPQ noted, adding that the suspect later was pronounced dead.



Police told KXLY an investigation is underway in regard to the use of deadly force and that their findings will be turned over to the prosecutor's office to determine if any charges will be filed.

